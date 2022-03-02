Purchase Access

TODAY, March 2

High in Plain Sight — Current Alcohol, Drug and Concealment Treads (informational session for parents and teens), 5:45 to 7:15 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, RSVP: (541) 889-9167 ext. 2251.

Owyhee Riding Club meeting, 7 p.m., Thunderegg Coffee House, Nyssa.

THURSDAY, March 3Ontario Visitor and Convention board meeting, 7 a.m., 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7684.

High in Plain Sight (Professional Development Day), 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., in Ontario, RSVP: (541) 889-9167 ext. 2251

Friends of the Ontario Library board meeting, 10 a.m., Ontario Community Library.

Vision support group, 1 p.m., New Plymouth Senior Center, 126 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5320.

Valley Family Health Care community listening session (for new medical clinic on Eighth Avenue and Fortner Street in Ontario), 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario, https://bit.ly/355mFqq or www.valleyfamily.healthcare.

Ontario Rural Fire Department meeting, 7 p.m., Planning and Building Department, 458 S.W. Third St., Ontario.

FRIDAY, March 4Fish fry fundraiser, 5:30 to 7 p.m. or until food runs out, Blessed Sacrament Church, 700 S.W. Second Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-8469.

