Border Town Comic Con is March 18-19, 2023

Border Town Comic Con founder, Randall Kirby, in his sound effects suit at the 2019 event.

 Photo courtesy Randall Kirby

TODAY, March 17

Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Kirkpatrick Center, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 829 S.W. Second Ave., Ontario.



Tags

Load comments