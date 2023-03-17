Things to Do March 17-19, 2023 Mar 17, 2023 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Border Town Comic Con founder, Randall Kirby, in his sound effects suit at the 2019 event. Photo courtesy Randall Kirby Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TODAY, March 17Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Kirkpatrick Center, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 829 S.W. Second Ave., Ontario.Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 900 N.W. 7th St. Fruitland, (208) 452-5778.Illustrious Onion Skin Players present “The Veggie Villain or… He had a Steak in it”, Doors open at 7 p.m., Star Theater, 322 State St, Weiser, www.illustriousonionskinplayers.org.SATURDAY, March 18Border Town Comic Con, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, $10 per person ($15 for two-day pass), children under 12 are free.Empire Trio, 7 p.m., Meyer-McLean Performing Arts Theater, Four Rivers Cultural Center (campus entrance), 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario (208) 739-2777.Illustrious Onion Skin Players present “The Veggie Villain or… He had a Steak in it”, Doors open at 7 p.m., Star Theater, 322 State St, Weiser, www.illustriousonionskinplayers.org.SUNDAY, March 19Border Town Comic Con, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario. $10 per person, children under 12 are free. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Food Food Industry Religion Christianity The Economy Agriculture Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
