TODAY, March 16

Emergency Services meeting, 6 p.m., Vale Fire and Ambulance Department, 252 B St. W., Vale, (541) 473-3796.

Experimental Aircraft Association 837 meeting, 6 p.m., potluck dinner and meeting; program follows, EAA clubhouse, Ontario Airport, 3165 Airport Way, Ontario, (541) 881-6887, (541) 881-6168.

Sundae + Mr. Goessl concert, 7 p.m. Meyer-McLean Performing Arts Theater, adults $20, students $10, Four River Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (208) 739-2777.

Free Q Gong classes, 7 p.m., Portia Club, 225 N. Ninth St., Payette.

Three Rivers Crime Stoppers board meeting, 7 p.m., Weiser Classic Candies, 449 State St., Weiser, cstopper15@yahoo.com.

THURSDAY, March 17Treasure Valley Quiltmakers meeting, 10 a.m., business meeting follows, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 842 Alameda Drive, Ontario, (541) 881-1463, (541) 889-6602.

St. Patrick’s Day Corned Beef Dinner/Fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 642-4223.

Working women with disabilities social group, noon to 1 p.m., EOCIL business center, 1021 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-3119.

Payette County Historical Society and Museum monthly meeting, 3:30 p.m., Payette County Museum, 90 S. Ninth St., Payette, (208) 642-4883.

Ladies Night, 6 p.m., Payette Library Community Room, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.

Fruitland Lions Club, 6 p.m. potluck, Doug’s Playroom, 302 S.W. Third, Fruitland, (208) 283-5865.

Virtual town hall meeting with Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, Reps. Mark Owens and Daniel Bonham, R-The Dalles, 6:30 p.m. local time, via Zoom, register at https://bit.ly/35RgQgy.

Ontario Parks Committee, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario.

New Plymouth VFW Post 9036 monthly meeting, 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 114 S. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth.

Malheur Watershed Council meeting, 7 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 710 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 881-1417.

FRIDAY, March 18

Fish fry fundraiser, 5:30 to 7 p.m. or until food runs out, Blessed Sacrament Church, 700 S.W. Second Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-8469.

Fish Fry, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 900 N.W 7th St., Fruitland, (541) 212-1128.



