TODAY, March 14
Payette Airport Commission meeting, 4:15 p.m., Payette Municipal Airport meeting room, 2221 Airport Road, Payette, (208) 642-6024.
Ontario City Council Meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall, 444 SW Fourth St., Ontario. Meeting can also be viewed on the City of Ontario’s Facebook page.
Indianhead FlyFishers meeting, 6 p.m., Idaho Pizza, 17 W. Commercial, Weiser, (208) 549-2473.
Washington County Rock Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., Weiser Public Library conference room, 628 E. First St., Weiser, (208) 550-9619.
Payette Public Library Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. 10th St., Payette, (208) 642-6029.
Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 150 Longfellow St. N., Vale, (attend in person; by phone at (253) 215-8782 (meeting ID 225 421 4421; host key 048643); or by Zoom — download app first — at https://bit.ly/ValeCC_meetings). Info: (541) 473-3133.
Nyssa City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 14 S. Third St., Nyssa, (541) 372-2264.
Malheur County Soil and Water Conservation District board meeting via teleconference, 7 p.m., USDA Ag Service Center, 2925 S.W. Sixth Ave., Suite 2, Ontario. For information, interpreter or other accommodations, call (541) 823-5130 48 hours in advance. Teleconference: (202) 650-0123, access code 634160560#.
Adrian School Board, 8 p.m., Adrian School Library, 207 Owyhee St., Adrian.
WEDNESDAY, March 15
Legislative hotline w/Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, 7 a.m., Hanigan Board Room, Laura Moore Cunningham Science Center, Treasure Valley Community College, 650 College Blvd., Ontario.
Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., Room 106, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B St. W., Vale. Join by phone: (571) 317-3129; access code 299-510-653; join online via GoToMeeting: https://bit.ly/MalCo_Court. Info: (541) 473-5124.
DOGAMI Technical Review Team teleconference for Grassy Mountain Mine in Vale, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., +1 (669) 444-9171 meeting ID 811 1446 5275, passcode 588959; or by Zoom at https://bit.ly/3yomZv6.
Ontario Kiwanis Club meeting, noon to 1 pm, in Room 104 in the Weese Building, Treasure Valley Community College, 650 College Ave., Ontario, Kiwanis Club of Ontario Oregon is on Facebook.
Preschool story time with Building Healthy Families, noon to 1 p.m., Emma Humphrey Library, 150 A St. E. Vale.
Ontario Recreation board meeting, noon, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7684.
Emergency Services meeting, 6 p.m., Vale Fire and Ambulance Department, 252 B St. W., Vale, (541) 473-3796.
Experimental Aircraft Association 837 meeting, 6 p.m., potluck dinner and meeting; program follows, EAA clubhouse, Ontario Airport, 3165 Airport Way, Ontario, (541) 881-6887, (541) 881-6168.
Illustrious Onion Skin Players present “The Veggie Villain or… He had a Steak in it”, Doors open at 7 p.m., Star Theater, 322 State St, Weiser, www.illustriousonionskinplayers.org.
Three Rivers Crime Stoppers board meeting, 7 p.m., Weiser Classic Candies, 449 State St., Weiser, cstopper15@yahoo.com.
