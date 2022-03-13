Purchase Access

TODAY, March 13

COVID-19 vaccine clinic, 1 to 4 p.m., Ontario High School gym, 1115 W. Idaho Ave.; includes free food.

MONDAY, March 14

Foot clinic, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., VFW Hall, Idaho Avenue, Ontario.

Joint Committee of the Owyhee Project special meeting, 10 a.m., Owyhee Irrigation District Office, 422 Thunderegg Blvd., Nyssa, INFO: (541) 372-3540.

Payette Airport Commission meeting, 4:15 p.m., Payette Municipal Airport meeting room, 2221 Airport Road, Payette, (208) 642-6024.

Vale Airport committee meeting, 5:30 p.m., Vale City Hall, 150 Longfellow St N., Vale, (541) 473-3133.

Fruitland School Board, 6 p.m., district office, 303 S.W. Third Ave., Fruitland, (208) 452-3595

Nyssa School Board, 7 p.m., administration board room, 804 Adrian Blvd., Nyssa, (541) 372-2275.

Payette School Board, 6:30 p.m., Payette Alternative School board room (Galleon Room), 20 N. 12th St., Payette, (208) 642-9366.

Weiser School Board, 6:30 p.m., district office, 925 Pioneer Road, Weiser, (208) 414-0616.

Revitalize Ontario! organization committee meeting, 7 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (916) 804-4435, revitalizeontarioorg.@gmail.com.

New Plymouth School Board, 7 p.m., New Plymouth High School library, 207 S. Plymouth Ave., (208) 278-5740.

Fruitland City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Fruitland City Hall, 200 S. Whitley Drive, (208) 452-4421.

Payette American Legion regular meeting, 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 301 S. Iowa Ave., Payette, (208) 230-9483.

TUESDAY, March 15

Ontario Public Works meeting, 3 p.m., council chambers, Ontario City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St.., Ontario.

Treasure Valley Community College board meeting, 6 p.m., Laura Moore Cunningham Science Center, TVCC, Ontario, (541) 881-5577.

