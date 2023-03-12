Illustrious Onion Skin Players

The Illustrious Onion Skin Players, a local theater troupe, continues its annual melodrama this weekend. “The Veggie Villain or… He had a Steak in it” will be performed at the Star Theater on various dates and times through March 18. For more information, visit www.illustriousonionskinplayers.org.

 Screenshot via www.illustriousonionskinplayers.org

MONDAY, March 13

Foot clinic, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., VFW Hall, Idaho Avenue, Ontario.



