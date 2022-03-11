Purchase Access

FRIDAY, March 11

Virtual Malheur County town hall (U.S. Sen Ron Wyden, D-Ore.), 12:30 p.m.,

https://bit.ly/Wyden_MalCo

Senior social, 1 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.

Fish fry fundraiser, 5:30 to 7 p.m. or until food runs out, Blessed Sacrament Church, 700 S.W. Second Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-8469.

SATURDAY, March 12Payette Syringa Lions Youth Services Breakfast and Book Sale, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., Payette High School Lunchroom, 1500 6th Ave. S., Payette, (208) 642-2906.

SUNDAY, March 13 COVID-19 vaccine clinic, 1 to 4 p.m., Ontario High School gym, 1115 W. Idaho Ave.; includes free food.

