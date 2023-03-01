Things to Do March 1-3 Mar 1, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TODAY, March 1Owyhee Riding Club meeting, 7 p.m., Thunderegg Coffee House, Nyssa.Virtual town hall w/Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. MT, Zoom: http://bit.ly/3xQcfWd ID: 897 4440 5364.THURSDAY, March 2Ontario Visitor and Convention board meeting, 7 a.m., 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7684.Free screening of “The Chosen” Season 2, Episode 5, 10 a.m., First Christian Church, 180 N.W. First St., Ontario, (208) 230-0344.Vision support group, 1 p.m., New Plymouth Senior Center, 126 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5320.Friends of the Ontario Library board meeting, 4 p.m., Ontario Community Library.Vale Public Library (Emma Humphrey Memorial Library) meeting, 5 p.m., 150 A St. East, Vale, (541) 473-3902.Ontario Rural Fire Department meeting, 7 p.m., Planning and Building Department, 458 S.W. Third St., Ontario.FRIDAY, March 3Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Kirkpatrick Center, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 829 S.W. Second Ave., Ontario.Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 900 N.W. 7th St. Fruitland, (208) 452-5778. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Computer Science Software Religion Linguistics Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
