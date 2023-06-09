Things to do June 9-11, 2023 Jun 9, 2023 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TODAY, June 9Grand opening ‘A Gallery of Landscapes’ by Robert Komoto, 6 to 8 p.m. Harano Gallery, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-8191, www.4rcc.com.SATURDAY, June 10Ontario City wide cleanup, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., locations TBA, checkpoint is at Beck-Kiwanis Park, Northwest Eighth Avenue, Info: Blu Fortner at (208) 860-6779 or homestreete@yahoo.com.Parma Art Guild / Old Fort Boise Days art show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Community House, 305 E. Bates, Parma.Party in the Park with Ontario Recreation District, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lions Park, Southwest Fourth Avenue, Ontario.Ontario Saturday Market, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Moore Park, South Oregon Street and Southwest First Ave., Ontario, @OntarioSaturdayMarket on Facebook.com or (541) 889-4058.New Plymouth Senior Center Annual Chili Feed & BBQ Fundraiser, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Payette COunty Fairgrounds, 310 E. Blvd., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5320.SUNDAY, June 11Democrats of Malheur County meeting, 2 p.m., Riverbend Place, Community Room, (park in large parking lot on the east/far side), 998 Fortner St., Ontario. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sociology Architecture Armed Forces Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
