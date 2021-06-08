TODAY, June 8
Ontario Public Works meeting, 3 p.m., Ontario City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St.., Ontario.
Pilgrim Lutheran Preschool open house, 5 to 8 p.m., 208 S.W. First Ave., Ontario.
Town hall meeting — Highway 95 traffic congestion, 6 p.m., Payette County Courthouse, 1130 3rd Ave. N, Payette, (208) 642-6024.
Indianhead FlyFishers meeting, 6 p.m., Idaho Pizza, 17 W. Commercial, Weiser, (208) 549-2473.
Payette Public Library Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. 10th St., Payette, (208) 642-6029.
Washington County Rock Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., Weiser Public Library conference room, 628 E. First St., Weiser, (208) 550-9619.
Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.
WEDNESDAY, June 9
Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., Room 106, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B St. W., Vale. To join: call (571) 317-3129; enter access code 299-510-653. Info: (541) 473-5124.
Vale Parks and Recreation meeting, 5:30 p.m., Vale City Hall, 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.
Free yoga class, 6 p.m., Portia Club, 225 N. Ninth St., Payette.
Vale School Board, 7 p.m., Vale Elementary conference room, 403 E St. W., (541) 473-0201.
Reservations due for dinner at annual Malheur County Soil and Water Conservation District on June 15; (541) 823-5130, (541) 823-5143.
