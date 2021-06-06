TODAY, June 6
Greg and Glenda Bostock Gospel concert, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., Cornerstone Assembly of God, 515 E. Court St., Weiser, (208) 549-2103.
Pilgrim Lutheran Preschool open house, 1 to 5 p.m., 208 S.W. First Ave., Ontario.
MONDAY, June 7
Payette Syringa Lions Club, 11:30 a.m., The Portia Club, 225 N. Ninth St., Payette, (208) 739-3483.
Revitalize Ontario! design committee meeting, noon, Four Star Real Estate, 241 S.W. Third Ave., Ontario, (541) 212-9303, mertndub@gmail.com.
Eastern Oregon Economic Development Region Board meeting, 3 to 5 p.m., boardroom, science Laura Moore Cunningham Science Center, Treasure Valley Community College, 650 College Blvd. Ontario.
Vale Public Works meeting, 5 p.m., Vale City Hall, 252 B St. E., (541) 473-3133.
Payette departmental reports work session, 6 p.m., Payette City Hall, 700 Center Ave., (208) 642-6024.
New Plymouth City Council meeting, 6 p.m., New Plymouth City Hall, 301 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5338 ext. 3.
Payette City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Payette City Hall, 700 Center Ave., (208) 642-6024.
TUESDAY, June 8
Ontario Public Works meeting, 3 p.m., Ontario City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St.., Ontario.
Pilgrim Lutheran Preschool open house, 5 to 8 p.m., 208 S.W. First Ave., Ontario.
Town hall meeting - Highway 95 traffic congestion, 6 p.m., Payette County Courthouse, 1130 3rd Ave. N, Payette, (208) 642-6024.
Indianhead FlyFishers meeting, 6 p.m., Idaho Pizza, 17 W. Commercial, Weiser, (208) 549-2473.
Payette Public Library Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. 10th St., Payette, (208) 642-6029.
Washington County Rock Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., Weiser Public Library conference room, 628 E. First St., Weiser, (208) 550-9619.
Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.
