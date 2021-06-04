TODAY, June 4
2021 Washington County Republican Central Committee’s Lincoln Day banquet, 6 p.m., Weiser Elks Lodge, 38 W. Idaho St., Weiser, (208) 724-6564, (208) 550-1435.
Boots & Blues (fundraiser for Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Treasure Valley), 6 p.m., Creekside Ranch Event Center, 7701 Elmore Rd., Fruitland, (541) 889-7979, castellani@bgcwtv.org
SATURDAY, June 5
Payette American Legion Post 33’s pancake breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., American Legion Hall, 301 S. Iowa Ave., Payette.
Annual Bull Riding Burnout (fundraiser for Fruitland Fire Department), 5 p.m.; Jr. Bulls, 6 p.m.; main event, 7 p.m.; Payette County Rodeo Grounds, 310 E. Blvd, New Plymouth.
SUNDAY, June 6
Pilgrim Lutheran Preschool open house, 1 to 5 p.m., 208 S.W. First Ave., Ontario.
Greg and Glenda Bostock Gospel concert, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., Cornerstone Assembly of God, 515 E. Court St., Weiser, (208) 549-2103.
