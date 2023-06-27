The new Rescue One is nestled into the fire station shortly after its delivery earlier this month. The community is invited to a push-in ceremony for the new apparatus on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at the firehouse, which is part of Ontario City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth Ave.
Preschool story time with Building Healthy Families, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Adrian Elementary School, 207 Owyhee St., Adrian.
Brookdale Senior Living open house, 2 to 4 p.m., 1372 S.W. Eighth Ave., Ontario, RSVP with Darcy at (541) 709-1738 or darcy.sutton@brookdale.com
Ontario Fire & Rescue Push-In Ceremony, 4:30 p.m., Ontario Fire Station, 444 S.W. Fourth St.
Ontario City Council Meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall, 444 SW Fourth St., Ontario. Meeting can also be viewed on the City of Ontario’s Facebook page.
Treasure Valley Rental Association meeting, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Matsy's Restaurant, banquet room, (541) 216-1675.
Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 150 Longfellow St N, Vale, (attend in person; by phone at (253) 215-8782 (meeting ID 225 421 4421; host key 048643); or by Zoom — download app first — at https://bit.ly/ValeCC_meetings). Info: (541) 473-3133.
WEDNESDAY, June 28
Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., Room 106, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B St. W., Vale. Join by phone: (571) 317-3129; access code 299-510-653; join online via GoToMeeting: https://bit.ly/MalCo_Court. Info: (541) 473-5124.
Ontario Kiwanis Club meeting, noon to 1 pm, in Room 104 in the Weese Building, Treasure Valley Community College, 650 College Ave., Ontario, Kiwanis Club of Ontario Oregon is on Facebook.
