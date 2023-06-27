TODAY, June 27

Preschool story time with Building Healthy Families, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Adrian Elementary School, 207 Owyhee St., Adrian.

Ontario Fire & Rescue invites community to push-in ceremony

The new Rescue One is nestled into the fire station shortly after its delivery earlier this month. The community is invited to a push-in ceremony for the new apparatus on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at the firehouse, which is part of Ontario City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth Ave.


