TODAY, June 22

Summer Reading Crafts, 3 to 4 p.m., Ontario Community Library, 388 S.W. Second Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-6371, www.ontariolibrarydistrict.org.

Live After 5 in the Garden featuring The Dolollies, 5 to 8 p.m., Hikaru Mizu Japanese Garden, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-8191, www.4rcc.com.

THURSDAY, June 23

Family fun night, 6 to 7 p.m., City Council Chambers, 301 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth.

FRIDAY, June 24

Sack Lunch Book Club, noon, Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.

Birthday gathering for Michael “Monkey” Vaughan, 5 to 7 p.m., Kiwanis Park, Payette.



