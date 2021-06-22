Blood drive June 22

Argus Observer reporter Corey Evan takes a selfie just before donating blood during an American Red Cross blood drive held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Ontario in April of 2020. A blood drive will be held from noon to 5 p.m. today at the First Baptist Church in Payette.

 Corey Evan | The Argus Observer

TODAY, June 22

American Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 15 N. 10th St., Payette, RedCrossBlood.org, (800) 733-2767.

Treasure Valley Rental Association meeting, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Matsy’s Restaurant, banquet room, (541) 216-1675.

Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.

Joint Committee of the Owyhee Project meeting, 7 p.m., Owyhee Irrigation District meeting follows, Stunz, Fonda Kiyna, Horton LLP law office, 106 Main St. N., Nyssa.

WEDNESDAY, June 23

Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., Room 106, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B St. W., Vale. To join: call (571) 317-3129; enter access code 299-510-653. Info: (541) 473-5124.

