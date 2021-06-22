TODAY, June 22
American Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 15 N. 10th St., Payette, RedCrossBlood.org, (800) 733-2767.
Treasure Valley Rental Association meeting, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Matsy’s Restaurant, banquet room, (541) 216-1675.
Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.
Joint Committee of the Owyhee Project meeting, 7 p.m., Owyhee Irrigation District meeting follows, Stunz, Fonda Kiyna, Horton LLP law office, 106 Main St. N., Nyssa.
WEDNESDAY, June 23
Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., Room 106, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B St. W., Vale. To join: call (571) 317-3129; enter access code 299-510-653. Info: (541) 473-5124.
