TODAY, June 2

Ontario High School Class of 2021 graduation, 6 p.m., football field.

THURSDAY, June 3

Ontario Visitor and Convention board meeting, 7 a.m., 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7684.

Friends of the Ontario Library board meeting, 10 a.m., Ontario Community Library.

Vision support group, 1 p.m., New Plymouth Senior Center, 126 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5320.

Ontario City Council work session, 6 p.m., City Hall, 444 SW Fourth St., Ontario. Limited seating; meeting can be viewed on the City of Ontario’s Facebook page.

Ontario Rural Fire Department meeting, 8 p.m., Planning and Building Department, 458 S.W. Third St., Ontario.

FRIDAY, June 4

2021 Washington County Republican Central Committee’s Lincoln Day banquet, 6 p.m., Weiser Elks Lodge, 38 W. Idaho St., Weiser, (208) 724-6564, (208) 550-1435.

Tags

Load comments