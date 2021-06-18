TODAY, June 18

Pop-Up Park with Four Rivers Cultural Center (free summer activities for the family), 4 to 5 p.m., Fruitland Community Park & Splashpad, 505 S.W. Third St., Fruitland, www.4rcc.com, (541) 889-8191.

SATURDAY, June 19

Payette Valley VFW Post 2738 and Ladies Auxiliary meeting, 9 a.m., American Legion Hall, 300 S. Iowa Ave., Payette, (208) 642-9696.

Vale Farmers & Crafters Saturday Market grand opening, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., (541) 881-6089.

ONTCCY Gather in the Garden, social hour and silent auction at 5 p.m.; dinner at 6 p.m.; live auction follows; Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, $25, (541) 889-8012.

Tags

Load comments