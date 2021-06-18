TODAY, June 18
Pop-Up Park with Four Rivers Cultural Center (free summer activities for the family), 4 to 5 p.m., Fruitland Community Park & Splashpad, 505 S.W. Third St., Fruitland, www.4rcc.com, (541) 889-8191.
SATURDAY, June 19
Payette Valley VFW Post 2738 and Ladies Auxiliary meeting, 9 a.m., American Legion Hall, 300 S. Iowa Ave., Payette, (208) 642-9696.
Vale Farmers & Crafters Saturday Market grand opening, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., (541) 881-6089.
ONTCCY Gather in the Garden, social hour and silent auction at 5 p.m.; dinner at 6 p.m.; live auction follows; Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, $25, (541) 889-8012.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.