Washington County Rock Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., Weiser Public Library conference room, 628 E. First St., Weiser, (208) 550-9619.
Payette Public Library Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. 10th St., Payette, (208) 642-6029.
Annual meeting of Malheur County Soil and Water Conservation District, 7 p.m. followed by Junce board meeting; barbecue at 6 p.m.; Frahm Produce, 418 King Avenue, Ontario; information (541) 823-5130.
Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 150 Longfellow St. N., Vale, (attend in person; by phone at (253) 215-8782 (meeting ID 225 421 4421; host key 048643); or by Zoom — download app first — at https://bit.ly/ValeCC_meetings). Info: (541) 473-3133.
Ceremony for naming of Cpl. Joe Johnson Memorial Park, aka JJ’s Park, 7 p.m., Locust Avenue and North Fifth Street, Nyssa.
Adrian School Board, 8 p.m., Adrian School Library, 207 Owyhee St., Adrian.
WEDNESDAY, June 14
Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., Room 106, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B St. W., Vale. Join by phone: (571) 317-3129; access code 299-510-653; join online via GoToMeeting: https://bit.ly/MalCo_Court. Info: (541) 473-5124.
Art in the Park on Flag Day, 9 a.m., Wadleigh Park, 300 Main St. S., Vale, (541) 419-3470, thedrexelfoundation.org.
Ontario Kiwanis Club meeting, noon to 1 pm, in Room 104 in the Weese Building, Treasure Valley Community College, 650 College Ave., Ontario, Kiwanis Club of Ontario Oregon is on Facebook.
Vale Parks and Recreation meeting, 5:30 p.m., Vale City Hall, 150 Longfellow St. N., Vale, (541) 473-3133.
