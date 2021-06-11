TODAY, June 11
Senior social, 1 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.
Treasure Valley Community College’s graduation ceremonies (carmencement), with graduates traveling through the campus in their vehicles, south to north, 6 p.m.
RSVPs due for “Go For Broke” (for unveiling of U.S. Postal Service commemorative postage stamp honoring Japanese Americans during World War II event on June 14), (541) 889-8191, development@4rcc.com.
SATURDAY, June 12
Parma Art Guild / OFBD Art Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Community House, 305 E. Bates, Parma, (208) 674-1181.
Chili feed and barbecue fundraiser (benefits New Plymouth Senior Center): activities begin, 4 p.m.; silent auction, 4 to 6:15 p.m.; dinner served, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. ($10 adults, $5 ages 7 to 11, free for 6 and younger), live auction at 6:30 p.m.; Payette County fairgrounds, 210 E. Boulevard, New Plymouth, (208) 278-5320.
Summer Saturday Showtime: “The Croods – A New Age,” 2 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-8191.
Florida Georgia Line concert / movie, 9 p.m., Parma Motor-Vu, 29522 U.S. Highway 95, Parma, (208) 722-6401.
SUNDAY, June 13
Day of Prayer and Appreciation for Law Enforcement (service, community invited), 10 a.m., Highway Worship Center, 100 S. Whitley Drive, Fruitland.
