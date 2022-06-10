Purchase Access

TODAY, June 10

Ontario Speedway sprintboat races, former Ontario Municipal Golf Course, ontariospeedway@gmail.com, (208) 573-4255.

Fruitland Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament, 9 a.m., Scotch Pines Golf Course, 10610 Scotch Pines Rd., Payette, https://fruitlandchamber.wildapricot.org or (208) 230-7161.

Senior social, 1 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.

Teen scary movie night event, 7 to 11 p.m., Meyer-McLean Theatre, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-8191, www.4rcc.com.

SATURDAY, June 11Ontario Speedway sprintboat races, former Ontario Municipal Golf Course, ontariospeedway@gmail.com, (208) 573-4255.

Nyssa Fire Department open house and community barbecue, noon to 3 p.m., 301 Main St., Nyssa.

Payette Chamber of Commerce — Music in the Park feat. Gary Tackett, 5 p.m., Kiwanis Park, Payette, (208) 642-3487.



