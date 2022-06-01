Purchase Access

TODAY, June 1

Ontario High School graduation, 7 p.m., Ontario High School — Tiger Stadium, 1115 W. Idaho Ave.

Free Qi Gong classes, 7 p.m., Portia Club, 225 N. Ninth St., Payette.

Owyhee Riding Club meeting, 7 p.m., Thunderegg Coffee House, Nyssa.

THURSDAY, June 2

Ontario Visitor and Convention board meeting, 7 a.m., 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7684.

Friends of the Ontario Library board meeting, 10 a.m., Ontario Community Library.

Vision support group, 1 p.m., New Plymouth Senior Center, 126 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5320.

Ontario Rural Fire Department meeting, 7 p.m., Planning and Building Department, 458 S.W. Third St., Ontario.



