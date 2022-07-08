Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

TODAY, July 8

Thunderegg Days & Festival, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., South Park, North Eighth Street, Nyssa, facebook.com @NyssaChamberCommerce.

Senior social, 1 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.

SATURDAY, July 9

Thunderegg Days & Festival, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., South Park, North Eighth Street, Nyssa, facebook.com @NyssaChamberCommerce.

Discovery Days (free self-guided tours of the museum), Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-8191, www.4rcc.com.

Ontario Saturday Market, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Moore Park, South Oregon Street and Southwest First Avenue, Ontario, (541) 889-4058, Facebook @OntarioSaturdayMarket.

SUNDAY, July 10

Arata Community Neighborhood Watch Meeting, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Father Kirkpatrick Hall, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 829 S.W. Second Ave., Ontario, (541) 588-2500, nwontario@ontariooregon.org.



Tags

Load comments