TODAY, July 6

Big game regulation meeting, noon to 7 p.m., Oregon Dept. of Fish and Wildlife Ontario Field Office, 3814 Clark Blvd., Ontario, comments: odfw.commission@odfw.oregon.gov.

Summer Reading Crafts, 3 to 4 p.m., Ontario Community Library, 388 S.W. Second Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-6371, www.ontariolibrarydistrict.org.

Live After 5 in the Garden featuring the Chaz Browne Band, 5 to 8 p.m., Hikaru Mizu Japanese Garden, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-8191, www.4rcc.com.

Owyhee Riding Club meeting, 7 p.m., Thunderegg Coffee House, Nyssa.

THURSDAY, July 6

Ontario Visitor and Convention board meeting, 7 a.m., 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7684.

Thunderegg Days & Festival, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., South Park, North Eighth Street, Nyssa, facebook.com @NyssaChamberCommerce.

Friends of the Ontario Library board meeting, 10 a.m., Ontario Community Library.

Vision support group, 1 p.m., New Plymouth Senior Center, 126 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5320.

Ontario Rural Fire Department meeting, 7 p.m., Planning and Building Department, 458 S.W. Third St., Ontario.

FRIDAY, July 7

Thunderegg Days & Festival, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., South Park, North Eighth Street, Nyssa, facebook.com @NyssaChamberCommerce.

Senior social, 1 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.



