Things to Do, July 30 through Aug. 1, 2023 Jul 30, 2023

SUNDAY, July 30
Exhibit check-in, 1 to 5 p.m., red barn at the Malheur County Fairgrounds, 795 NW. 9th St.
Nyssa School Board Special Meeting/Work Session, 6 p.m., boardroom of the administration building, 804 Adrian Blvd.

MONDAY, July 31
U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz (OR-02), at Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon, noon, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, ceo@ontariochamber.com, (541) 889-8012.

TUESDAY, Aug. 1
Foot clinic, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., VFW Hall, Idaho Avenue, Ontario.
Foot clinic, reserve a time, Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 642-4223.
Malheur County Economic Development Corp. Board meeting, 10 a.m., Malheur County Courthouse, Vale.
Preschool story time with Building Healthy Families, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Nyssa Public Library, 319 Main St., Nyssa.
Payette Chamber of Commerce luncheon, noon, R&L Event Center, 695 2nd Ave. S., Payette, (208) 642-3487 or payettechamber.org.
Malheur County Fair (Family day), 2 to 10 p.m., Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario.
Fruitland Police Department - National Night Out, 5 to 9 p.m., Mesa Park, 1200 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Fruitland, (208) 452-3001.
