TODAY, July 30
Malheur County Fair, 8 a.m. to midnight, Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario, www.malheurcountyfair.com.
Malheur County Fair concert series, 7 to 11 p.m., fairgrounds,, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario, www.malheurcountyfair.com.
Malheur County ICA Rodeo, 8 p.m., rodeo grounds,, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario, www.malheurcountyfair.com.
SATURDAY, July 31
Malheur County Fair, 8 a.m. to midnight, Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario, www.malheurcountyfair.com.
Tater Tot Cooking Contest preliminary judging, 1 to 3 p.m., Commercial Building, Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario, https://tatertotfestivaloregon.com
EH-CAPA Bareback Riders of Idaho, 7:30 to 9 p.m., rodeo grounds,, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario, www.malheurcountyfair.com.
Malheur County ICA Rodeo, 9 p.m., rodeo grounds,, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario, www.malheurcountyfair.com.
