TODAY, July 28
Malheur County Fair, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario, www.malheurcountyfair.com.
Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., Room 106, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B St. W., Vale. To join: call (571) 317-3129; enter access code 299-510-653. Info: (541) 473-5124.
Worksource Eastern Oregon drive-thru job fair, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Treasure Valley Community College — Oregon Trail building lot, 1000 S.W. 4th St., Ontario.
Live After 5 in the Garden series presents Chaz Browne Group, 5 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-8191, ww.4rcc.com.
Malheur County Rodeo team roping, 7 p.m. rodeo grounds,, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario, www.malheurcountyfair.com.
THURSDAY, July 29
Malheur County Fair, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario, www.malheurcountyfair.com.
Deadline to register for Tater Tot Cooking Contest preliminary, 6 p.m., https://tatertotfestivaloregon.com (under the ‘Cooking Contest’ tab).
Gospel concert (hosted by New Hope and Oregon Trail Baptist churches), 7 to 9 p.m., Beck-Kiwanis Park, 455 N.W. Eighth Ave., Ontario.
Malheur County slack rodeo, 7 to 9 p.m. rodeo grounds,, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario, www.malheurcountyfair.com.
Book signing with Marc Haws (Ride a Westward Wind”), 7 p.m., Armoral Tuttle Public Library, 301 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth.
FRIDAY, July 30
Malheur County Fair, 8 a.m. to midnight, Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario, www.malheurcountyfair.com.
Malheur County Fair concert series, 7 to 11 p.m., fairgrounds,, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario, www.malheurcountyfair.com.
Malheur County ICA Rodeo, 8 p.m., rodeo grounds,, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario, www.malheurcountyfair.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.