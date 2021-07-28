Editor's Note

To have your event listed in this section, contact Argus Observer editor at (541) 823-4818 or editor@argusobserver.com.

TODAY, July 28

Malheur County Fair, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario, www.malheurcountyfair.com.

Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., Room 106, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B St. W., Vale. To join: call (571) 317-3129; enter access code 299-510-653. Info: (541) 473-5124.

Worksource Eastern Oregon drive-thru job fair, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Treasure Valley Community College — Oregon Trail building lot, 1000 S.W. 4th St., Ontario.

Live After 5 in the Garden series presents Chaz Browne Group, 5 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-8191, ww.4rcc.com.

Malheur County Rodeo team roping, 7 p.m. rodeo grounds,, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario, www.malheurcountyfair.com.

THURSDAY, July 29

Malheur County Fair, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario, www.malheurcountyfair.com.

Deadline to register for Tater Tot Cooking Contest preliminary, 6 p.m., https://tatertotfestivaloregon.com (under the ‘Cooking Contest’ tab).

Gospel concert (hosted by New Hope and Oregon Trail Baptist churches), 7 to 9 p.m., Beck-Kiwanis Park, 455 N.W. Eighth Ave., Ontario.

Malheur County slack rodeo, 7 to 9 p.m. rodeo grounds,, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario, www.malheurcountyfair.com.

Book signing with Marc Haws (Ride a Westward Wind”), 7 p.m., Armoral Tuttle Public Library, 301 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth.

FRIDAY, July 30

Malheur County Fair, 8 a.m. to midnight, Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario, www.malheurcountyfair.com.

Malheur County Fair concert series, 7 to 11 p.m., fairgrounds,, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario, www.malheurcountyfair.com.

Malheur County ICA Rodeo, 8 p.m., rodeo grounds,, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario, www.malheurcountyfair.com.

Rodeo roundup from the Malheur County Fair

This year's Malheur County ICA Rodeo begins at 8 p.m. Friday at the rodeo grounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario.

