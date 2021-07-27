Editor's Note

To have your event listed in this section, contact Argus Observer editor at (541) 823-4818 or editor@argusobserver.com.

TODAY, July 27

Malheur County Fair, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario, www.malheurcountyfair.com.

Malheur County Fair

Will Echanis picks up dough and starts to shape it to make a scone, which is a popular fry bread often found at fairs, during the Malheur County Fair on 2019. The fair was on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is back on this year, going today through Saturday.

Malheur County Rodeo barrel races, 4 to 9 p.m. rodeo grounds,, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario, www.malheurcountyfair.com.

Ontario City Council Meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall, 444 SW Fourth St., Ontario. Limited seating; meeting can be viewed on the City of Ontario’s Facebook page.

Treasure Valley Rental Association meeting, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Matsy’s Restaurant, banquet room, (541) 216-1675.

Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.

WEDNESDAY, July 28

Malheur County Fair, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario, www.malheurcountyfair.com.

Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., Room 106, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B St. W., Vale. To join: call (571) 317-3129; enter access code 299-510-653. Info: (541) 473-5124.

Worksource Eastern Oregon drive-thru job fair, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Treasure Valley Community College — Oregon Trail building lot, 1000 S.W. 4th St., Ontario.

Live After 5 in the Garden series presents Chaz Browne Group, 5 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-8191, ww.4rcc.com.

Malheur County Rodeo team roping, 7 p.m. rodeo grounds,, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario, www.malheurcountyfair.com.

Malheur County Fair Team Roping

A team competes in the team roping challenge with the header, right, successfully roping the horns while the heeler attempts to rope the back feet during a competition in 2019.

Tags

Load comments