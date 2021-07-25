MONDAY, July 26
Ontario Airport Committee meeting, 6 p.m., Ontario City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 881-8848.
Payette Boys & Girls Club Initiative meeting, 6 p.m., rotating location in Payette, (208) 740-0111.
Ontario School District board meeting, 7 p.m., District Office board room, 195 S.W. Third St., Ontario.
Fruitland City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 200 S. Whitley, Fruitland, (208) 452-4421.
TUESDAY, July 27
Malheur County Fair, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario, www.malheurcountyfair.com.
Preschool story time with Building Healthy Families, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Adrian Elementary School, 207 Owyhee St., Adrian.
Malheur County Rodeo barrel races, 4 to 9 p.m. rodeo grounds,, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario, www.malheurcountyfair.com.
Ontario City Council Meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall, 444 SW Fourth St., Ontario. Limited seating; meeting can be viewed on the City of Ontario’s Facebook page.
Treasure Valley Rental Association meeting, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Matsy’s Restaurant, banquet room, (541) 216-1675.
Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.
