Summer reading crafts

A summer reading craft event at the Ontario Community Library from 3 to 4 p.m. today includes a book giveaway. 

 Argus Observer, file

TODAY, July 20

Summer Reading Crafts and book giveaway, 3 to 4 p.m., Ontario Community Library, 388 S.W. Second Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-6371, www.ontariolibrarydistrict.org.

Live After 5 in the Garden featuring Buddy Devore & the Faded Cowboys, 5 to 8 p.m., Hikaru Mizu Japanese Garden, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-8191, www.4rcc.com.

Emergency Services meeting, 6 p.m., Vale Fire and Ambulance Department, 252 B St. W., Vale, (541) 473-3796.

Experimental Aircraft Association 837 meeting, 6 p.m., potluck dinner and meeting; program follows, EAA clubhouse, Ontario Airport, 3165 Airport Way, Ontario, (541) 881-6887, (541) 881-6168.

Free Q Gong classes, 7 p.m., Portia Club, 225 N. Ninth St., Payette.

Three Rivers Crime Stoppers board meeting, 7 p.m., Weiser Classic Candies, 449 State St., Weiser, cstopper15@yahoo.com.

THURSDAY, July 21

Treasure Valley Quiltmakers meeting, 10 a.m., business meeting follows, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 842 Alameda Drive, Ontario, (541) 881-1463, (541) 889-6602.

Working women with disabilities social group, noon to 1 p.m., EOCIL business center, 1021 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-3119.

Payette County Historical Society and Museum monthly meeting, 3:30 p.m., Payette County Museum, 90 S. Ninth St., Payette, (208) 642-4883.

Weiser Farmers Market, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Weiser Train Depot, 1 State St., Weiser, (208) 549-1050 or jimfeltonwrrc@outlook.com.

Ladies Night, 6 p.m., Payette Library Community Room, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.

Fruitland Lions Club, 6 p.m. potluck, Doug’s Playroom, 302 S.W. Third, Fruitland, (208) 283-5865.

Ontario Parks Committee, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario.

New Plymouth VFW Post 9036 monthly meeting, 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 114 S. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth.

Malheur Watershed Council meeting, 7 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 710 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 881-1417.

FRIDAY, July 22

Sack Lunch Book Club, noon, Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.



