Things to Do July 19-21, 2023 Jul 19, 2023

WEDNESDAY, July 19
Malheur Drainage District meeting, noon, Plaza Inn, 812 S.W. Fourth Ave., Ontario.
Public Health Learning Lab on Emergency Preparedness (free), 1 to 2 p.m., conference room, Malheur County Health Department, 1108 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7279, malheurhealth.org.
Live After 5 concert with Chaz Band, 5 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-8191, www.4rcc.com.

THURSDAY, July 20
Treasure Valley Quiltmakers meeting, 10 a.m., business meeting follows, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 842 Alameda Drive, Ontario, (541) 881-1463, (541) 889-6602.
Working women with disabilities social group, noon to 1 p.m., EOCIL business center, 1021 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-3119.
Payette County Historical Society and Museum monthly meeting, 3:30 p.m., Payette County Museum, 90 S. Ninth St., Payette, (208) 642-4883.
Vale Airport committee meeting, 5:30 p.m., Vale City Hall, 150 Longfellow St N., Vale, (541) 473-3133.
Ladies Night, 6 p.m., Payette Library Community Room, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.
Fruitland Lions Club, 6 p.m. potluck, Doug's Playroom, 302 S.W. Third, Fruitland, (208) 283-5865.
Ontario Parks Committee, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario.
New Plymouth VFW Post 9036 monthly meeting, 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 114 S. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth.
Malheur Watershed Council meeting, 7 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 710 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 881-1417.

FRIDAY, July 21
2023 Train Trek meeting, 1 p.m. Weiser Train Depot, 1 State St., Weiser, https://bit.ly/3JXRWMV.
