Things to Do July 19-21, 2023 (copy) Jul 21, 2023

TODAY, July 212023 
Train Trek meeting, 1 p.m. Weiser Train Depot, 1 State St., Weiser, https://bit.ly/3JXRWMV.
Dinos After Dark, 8 to 11 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, www.4rcc.com, (541) 889-8191.

SATURDAY, July 22
KONO Open House, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ontario Municipal Airport, 581 S.W. 33rd Street. Ontario, (541) 709-7651 or https://bit.ly/KONOflyin.
2023 Train Trek meeting, 10 a.m., Ontario Community Library, 388 S.W. 2nd Ave., Ontario, https://bit.ly/3XRM11O.
Toddler Story Time with Krista Navarrete, 10 to 11 a.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, free, register online: https://bit.ly/44wdyIP.
