TODAY, July 15

Adrian’s Community Market, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., in the small park next to Succor Creek Coffee on Highway 201, (208) 573-3272, (541) 709-1391, Facebook and Instagram @adriancommunitymarket.

5 o’Clock Somewhere in Paradise (fundraiser for Four Rivers Cultural Center), 7 to 10:30 p.m., $30 per ticket, Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-8191, www.4rcc.com.

SATURDAY, July 16

Ontario Saturday Market, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Moore Park, South Oregon Street and Southwest First Avenue, Ontario, (541) 889-4058, Facebook @OntarioSaturdayMarket.

Families Are Stronger Together event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lions Park, Southwest Fourth Avenue, Ontario,

“The Little Mermaid” (summer theater camp production), 3 p.m. AND 5:30 p.m., Meyer McLean Theater, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-8191, www.4rcc.com.



