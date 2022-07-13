Purchase Access

TODAY, July 13

Summer Reading Crafts and book giveaway, 3 to 4 p.m., Ontario Community Library, 388 S.W. Second Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-6371, www.ontariolibrarydistrict.org.

Vale Parks and Recreation meeting, 5:30 p.m., Vale City Hall, 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.

Free yoga class, 6 p.m., Portia Club, 225 N. Ninth St., Payette.

Nyssa School Board, 7 p.m., administration board room, 804 Adrian Blvd., Nyssa, (541) 372-2275.

THURSDAY, July 14Jewelry and craft day, 1 to 3 p.m., Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 642-4223.

Car seat safety checks, 4 to 6 p.m., weather permitting, Ontario Fire & Rescue Department, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7684.

Weiser Farmers Market, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Weiser Train Depot, 1 State St., Weiser, (208) 549-1050 or jimfeltonwrrc@outlook.com.

Ontario Library District budget meeting, 5 p.m., board meeting immediately after, Ontario Library, 388 S.W. Second Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-6371.

Washington County Rock Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., Weiser Public Library conference room, 628 E. First St., Weiser, (208) 550-9619.

Southwestern Idaho Birders Association meeting, 7 p.m., visitor’s center at Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge, Lake Lowell, Nampa, (208) 454-9001.

Killebrew Miracle League of Payette board meeting, 7 p.m., Meechan’s Diner, 116 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 707-4654.

Payette County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, contingent on agenda items, 7 p.m., 1130 3rd Ave. N., Payette, (208) 642-6018.

FRIDAY, July 15Grand opening of River Bend Place (56-unit affordable housing project), 10 a.m., 998 Fortner Street, Ontario, (541) 823-5048, riverbendplace@nwrecc.org.

Senior social, 1 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.

Adrian’s Community Market, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., in the small park next to Succor Creek Coffee on Highway 201, (208) 573-3272, (541) 709-1391, Facebook and Instagram @adrian- communitymarket.

5 o’Clock Somewhere in Paradise (fundraiser for Four Rivers Cultural Center), 7 to 10:30 p.m., $30 per ticket, Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-8191, www.4rcc.com.



