Fruitland Chamber of Commerce luncheon with guest speaker Chanel Tewalt, director, Idaho State Department of Agriculture, 12 p.m., Fruitland Water Treatment Facility, 1200 N.W. Sixth, fruitlandchamberidaho.org.
Ontario Kiwanis Club meeting, noon to 1 pm, in Room 104 in the Weese Building, Treasure Valley Community College, 650 College Ave., Ontario, Kiwanis Club of Ontario Oregon is on Facebook.
Vale School Board, 7 p.m., Vale Elementary conference room, 403 E St. W., (541) 473-0201.
THURSDAY, July 13
Jewelry and craft day, 1 to 3 p.m., Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 642-4223.
Car seat safety checks, 4 to 6 p.m., weather permitting, Ontario Fire & Rescue Department, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7684.
Ontario Library District Board Meeting, 5 p.m., meeting room, Ontario Community Library, 388 S.W. Second Ave., Ontario; Zoom info at https://bit.ly/ONT_Lib_Board; For more info, Darlyne Johnson, (541) 889-6371.
Southwestern Idaho Birders Association meeting, 7 p.m., visitor’s center at Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge, Lake Lowell, Nampa, (208) 454-9001.
Killebrew Miracle League of Payette board meeting, 7 p.m., Meechan's Diner, 116 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 707-4654.
Payette County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, contingent on agenda items, 7 p.m., 1130 3rd Ave. N., Payette, (208) 642-6018.
Ontario Rural Fire Department meeting, 7 p.m., Terry Leighton Memorial Public Safety Training Facility, 55 N.E. Second Ave., Ontario.
