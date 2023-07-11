Washington County Rock Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., Weiser Public Library conference room, 628 E. First St., Weiser, (208) 550-9619.
Payette Public Library Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. 10th St., Payette, (208) 642-6029.
Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 150 Longfellow St. N., Vale, (attend in person; by phone at (253) 215-8782 (meeting ID 225 421 4421; host key 048643); or by Zoom — download app first — at https://bit.ly/ValeCC_meetings). Info: (541) 473-3133.
Nyssa City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 14 S. Third St., Nyssa, Dial in: +1 (206) 331-4836 PIN: 1815760#3; info: (541) 372-2264.
Malheur County Soil and Water Conservation District board meeting via teleconference, 7 p.m., USDA Ag Service Center, 2925 S.W. Sixth Ave., Suite 2, Ontario. For information, interpreter or other accommodations, call (541) 823-5130 48 hours in advance. Teleconference: (202) 650-0123, access code 634160560#.
Adrian School Board, 8 p.m., Adrian School Library, 207 Owyhee St., Adrian.
WEDNESDAY, July 12
WIC farmers market, 9 a.m., Malheur County Health Department, 1108 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7279, malheurhealth.org.
Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., Room 106, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B St. W., Vale. Join by phone: (571) 317-3129; access code 299-510-653; join online via GoToMeeting: https://bit.ly/MalCo_Court. Info: (541) 473-5124.
Fruitland Chamber of Commerce luncheon with guest speaker Chanel Tewalt, director, Idaho State Department of Agriculture, 12 p.m., Fruitland Water Treatment Facility, 1200 N.W. Sixth, fruitlandchamberidaho.org.
Ontario Kiwanis Club meeting, noon to 1 pm, in Room 104 in the Weese Building, Treasure Valley Community College, 650 College Ave., Ontario, Kiwanis Club of Ontario Oregon is on Facebook.
