SUNDAY, Jan. 9

COVID-19 vaccine clinic, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tex Mex Express, 400 Thunderegg Blvd., Nyssa, Jennifer (English) or Griselda (Spanish) (541) 889-3119 ext. 103.

STAR Karaoke, 2-6 p.m., Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 642-4223.

MONDAY, Jan. 10

Foot clinic, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., VFW Hall, Idaho Avenue, Ontario.

Malheur County Court special meeting (Oregon-Idaho border relocation discussion), 9 a.m., Malheur County Courthouse, phone in: (571) 317-3129 access code 299-510-653; or join via GoToMeeting: https://bit.ly/MalCo_Court access code 299-510-653.

Payette Airport Commission meeting, 4:15 p.m., Payette Municipal Airport meeting room, 2221 Airport Road, Payette, (208) 642-6024.

Vale Airport committee meeting, 5:30 p.m., Vale City Hall, 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.

Fruitland School Board, 6 p.m., district office, 303 S.W. Third Ave., Fruitland, (208) 452-3595

Nyssa School Board, 7 p.m., administration board room, 804 Adrian Blvd., Nyssa, (541) 372-2275.  

Payette School Board, 6:30 p.m., Payette Alternative School board room (Galleon Room), 20 N. 12th St., Payette, (208) 642-9366.

Weiser School Board, 6:30 p.m., district office, 925 Pioneer Road, Weiser, (208) 414-0616.

Revitalize Ontario! organization committee meeting, 7 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (916) 804-4435, revitalizeontarioorg.@gmail.com.

New Plymouth School Board, 7 p.m., New Plymouth High School library, 207 S. Plymouth Ave., (208) 278-5740.

Fruitland City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Fruitland City Hall, 200 S. Whitley Drive, (208) 452-4421.

Payette American Legion regular meeting, 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 301 S. Iowa Ave., Payette, (208) 230-9483.

TUESDAY, Jan. 11

COVID-19 vaccine clinic, noon to 7 p.m., Ontario Mini Market, 401 S. Oregon St., Ontario, Jennifer (English) or Griselda (Spanish) (541) 889-3119 ext. 103.

Ontario City Council Meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall, 444 SW Fourth St., Ontario. Limited seating; meeting can be viewed on the City of Ontario’s Facebook page.

Indianhead FlyFishers meeting, 6 p.m., Idaho Pizza, 17 W. Commercial, Weiser, (208) 549-2473.

Payette Public Library Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. 10th St., Payette, (208) 642-6029.

Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133. 

Nyssa City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 14 S. Third St., Nyssa, (541) 372-2264.

Malheur County Soil and Water Conservation District board meeting via teleconference, 1 p.m., USDA Ag Service Center, 2925 S.W. Sixth Ave., Suite 2, Ontario. For information, interpreter or other accommodations, call (541) 823-5130 48 hours in advance.

Adrian School Board, 8 p.m., Adrian School Library, 207 Owyhee St., Adrian.

