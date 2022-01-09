SUNDAY, Jan. 9
COVID-19 vaccine clinic, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tex Mex Express, 400 Thunderegg Blvd., Nyssa, Jennifer (English) or Griselda (Spanish) (541) 889-3119 ext. 103.
STAR Karaoke, 2-6 p.m., Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 642-4223.
MONDAY, Jan. 10
Foot clinic, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., VFW Hall, Idaho Avenue, Ontario.
Malheur County Court special meeting (Oregon-Idaho border relocation discussion), 9 a.m., Malheur County Courthouse, phone in: (571) 317-3129 access code 299-510-653; or join via GoToMeeting: https://bit.ly/MalCo_Court access code 299-510-653.
Payette Airport Commission meeting, 4:15 p.m., Payette Municipal Airport meeting room, 2221 Airport Road, Payette, (208) 642-6024.
Vale Airport committee meeting, 5:30 p.m., Vale City Hall, 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.
Fruitland School Board, 6 p.m., district office, 303 S.W. Third Ave., Fruitland, (208) 452-3595
Nyssa School Board, 7 p.m., administration board room, 804 Adrian Blvd., Nyssa, (541) 372-2275.
Payette School Board, 6:30 p.m., Payette Alternative School board room (Galleon Room), 20 N. 12th St., Payette, (208) 642-9366.
Weiser School Board, 6:30 p.m., district office, 925 Pioneer Road, Weiser, (208) 414-0616.
Revitalize Ontario! organization committee meeting, 7 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (916) 804-4435, revitalizeontarioorg.@gmail.com.
New Plymouth School Board, 7 p.m., New Plymouth High School library, 207 S. Plymouth Ave., (208) 278-5740.
Fruitland City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Fruitland City Hall, 200 S. Whitley Drive, (208) 452-4421.
Payette American Legion regular meeting, 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 301 S. Iowa Ave., Payette, (208) 230-9483.
TUESDAY, Jan. 11
COVID-19 vaccine clinic, noon to 7 p.m., Ontario Mini Market, 401 S. Oregon St., Ontario, Jennifer (English) or Griselda (Spanish) (541) 889-3119 ext. 103.
Ontario City Council Meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall, 444 SW Fourth St., Ontario. Limited seating; meeting can be viewed on the City of Ontario’s Facebook page.
Indianhead FlyFishers meeting, 6 p.m., Idaho Pizza, 17 W. Commercial, Weiser, (208) 549-2473.
Payette Public Library Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. 10th St., Payette, (208) 642-6029.
Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.
Nyssa City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 14 S. Third St., Nyssa, (541) 372-2264.
Malheur County Soil and Water Conservation District board meeting via teleconference, 1 p.m., USDA Ag Service Center, 2925 S.W. Sixth Ave., Suite 2, Ontario. For information, interpreter or other accommodations, call (541) 823-5130 48 hours in advance.
Adrian School Board, 8 p.m., Adrian School Library, 207 Owyhee St., Adrian.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.