SATURDAY, Jan. 8

Payette American Legion Post 33’s pancake breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., American Legion Hall, 301 S. Iowa Ave., Payette.

SUNDAY, Jan. 9

STAR Karaoke, 2-6 p.m., Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 642-4223.

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, Tex Mex Express, 400 Thunderegg Blvd., Nyssa, Jennifer (English) or Griselda (Spanish) (541) 889-3119 ext. 103.

