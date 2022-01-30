Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

TODAY, Jan. 30

STAR Karaoke, 2-6 p.m., Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 642-4223.

MONDAY, Jan. 31

COVID-19 vaccine clinic (hosted by Eastern Oregon Center for Independent Living), 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Vale City Hall, 150 Longfellow St., Vale, (541) 889-3119; transportation, (541) 889-3119, ext. 109.

Ontario School District board meeting, 7 p.m., District Office board room, 195 S.W. Third St., Ontario, (541) 889-5374

TUESDAY, Feb. 1

Foot clinic, reserve a time, Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 642-4223.

Foot clinic, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., VFW Hall, Idaho Avenue, Ontario.

Preschool story time with Building Healthy Families, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Nyssa Public Library, 319 Main St., Nyssa.

City of Ontario Preliminary Budget meeting, 6 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 881-3232.

Armoral Tuttle Public Library board meeting, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., 301 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth. 

Payette Public Library Teen Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette. 

Nyssa Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture meeting, 6:30 p.m., council chambers, Nyssa City Hall, 301 Main St., Nyssa, (541) 372-3091.

Tags

Load comments