FRIDAY, Jan. 28

Sack Lunch Book Club, noon, Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.

SATURDAY, Jan. 29Foundations in Genesis Idaho speaker David Rives, 2 p.m.; potluck lunch at 1 p.m.; Celebration Church of God, 585 N.W. First St., Ontario, (208) 642-2631.

SUNDAY, Jan. 30STAR Karaoke, 2-6 p.m., Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 642-4223.

