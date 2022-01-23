Purchase Access

TODAY, Jan. 23

STAR Karaoke, 2-6 p.m., Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 642-4223.

MONDAY, Jan. 24

Ontario Airport Committee meeting, 6 p.m., Ontario City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 881-8848. 

Payette Boys & Girls Club Initiative meeting, 6 p.m., rotating location in Payette, (208) 740-0111.

Virtual Town Hall meeting (Via Zoom) with Sen. Lynn Findley, Reps. Mark Owens and Vikki Breese-Iverson, 6:30 p.m., https://bit.ly/3rjEjO7.

Fruitland City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 200 S. Whitley, Fruitland, (208) 452-4421.

TUESDAY, Jan. 25

Preschool story time with Building Healthy Families, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Adrian Elementary School, 207 Owyhee St., Adrian.

Retirement celebration for Payette County Treasurer Donna D. Peterson, 1 to 3 p.m., district courtroom, Payette County Courthouse, 1130 THird Ave. N., Payette, (208) 642-6004.

Ontario City Council Meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall, 444 SW Fourth St., Ontario. Limited seating; meeting can be viewed on the City of Ontario’s Facebook page.  

Treasure Valley Rental Association meeting, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Matsy’s Restaurant, banquet room, (541) 216-1675. 

Washington County Rock Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., Weiser Public Library conference room, 628 E. First St., Weiser, (208) 550-9619. 

Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 150 Longfellow St. N.., Vale, (541) 473-3133.

