TODAY, Feb. 9

Open House, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Ontario Community Library, 388 S.W. Second Ave., Ontario.

Vale Parks and Recreation meeting, 5:30 p.m., Vale City Hall, 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.

Free yoga class, 6 p.m., Portia Club, 225 N. Ninth St., Payette.

Vale School Board, 7 p.m., Vale Elementary conference room, 403 E St. W., (541) 473-0201.

THURSDAY, Feb. 10Jewelry and craft day, 1 to 3 p.m., Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 642-4223.

Car seat safety checks, 4 to 6 p.m., weather permitting, Ontario Fire & Rescue Department, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7684.

Ontario Library District budget meeting, 5 p.m., board meeting immediately after, Ontario Library, 388 S.W. Second Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-6371.

TAKE3 concert, 7 p.m., Meyer-McLean Performing Arts Theater, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (208) 739-2777, communityoncertstv@gmail.com.

Southwestern Idaho Birders Association meeting, 7 p.m., visitor’s center at Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge, Lake Lowell, Nampa, (208) 454-9001.

Killebrew Miracle League of Payette board meeting, 7 p.m., Meechan’s Diner, 116 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 707-4654.

Payette County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, contingent on agenda items, 7 p.m., 1130 3rd Ave. N., Payette, (208) 642-6018.

FRIDAY, Feb. 11Remote Town Hall with U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., 11:30 a.m., dial-in: (669) 254-5252, meeting ID: 161 152 2575#, Participant ID: #, Passcode: 48410373#; or Zoom: https://bit.ly/331veS2.

Senior social, 1 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.

