TODAY, Feb. 4

Meet and Greet with Republican Candidate for Oregon Governor Kerry McQuisten, 5 to 7 p.m., Plaza Inn Restaurant, 812 S.W. Fourth Ave., Ontario, KerryMcQuisten.com.

SATURDAY, Feb. 5Payette American Legion Post 33’s pancake breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., American Legion Hall, 301 S. Iowa Ave., Payette.

Ground hog feed, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fruitland Church of the Brethren, 303 S. Minnesota Ave., Fruitland, $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 4 to 12, (208) 452-3356, (541) 216-1119.

Remembrance of the sinking of the U.S.A.T Dorchester of World War II, 2 p.m., Payette American Legion Post 33, 301 S. Iowa Ave., Payette, (208) 405-9650.

District 9 legislators town hall, 4 p.m., Fruitland City Hall, 200 S. Whitley Dr., Fruitland, alee@senate.idaho.gov, jboyle@house.idaho.gov, rkerby@house.idaho.gov.

PAYCCSY “Valentine” Dinner & Auction, 5 p.m., R&L Event Center, 633 Second Ave. S., Payette, (208) 642-3487.

