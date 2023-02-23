Things to Do Feb. 24-26, 2023 Feb 23, 2023 Feb 23, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today, Feb. 24Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Kirkpatrick Center, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 829 S.W. Second Ave., Ontario.Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 900 N.W. 7th St. Fruitland, (208) 452-5778.SATURDAY, Feb. 25Creation: Impacting our Culture with Scott Gillis, 2 p.m.; annual potluck, 1 p.m., The Celebration Church of God, 585 N.W. First St., Ontario.SUNDAY, Feb. 2623rd annual Soup Lunch (fundraiser for Payette Senior Center Meals on Wheels program), 12:30 to 2 p.m., cost is donation, (208) 642-2598. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Food Religion Social Services The Economy Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
