TODAY, Feb. 2

Owyhee Riding Club meeting, 7 p.m., Thunderegg Coffee House, Nyssa.

THURSDAY, Feb. 3Ontario Visitor and Convention board meeting, 7 a.m., 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7684.

Friends of the Ontario Library board meeting, 10 a.m., Ontario Community Library.

Vision support group, 1 p.m., New Plymouth Senior Center, 126 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5320.

Ontario Rural Fire Department meeting, 7 p.m., Planning and Building Department, 458 S.W. Third St., Ontario.

FRIDAY, Feb. 4Meet and Greet with Republican Candidate for Oregon Governor Kerry McQuisten, 5 to 7 p.m., Plaza Inn Restaurant, 812 S.W. Fourth Ave., Ontario, KerryMcQuisten.com

