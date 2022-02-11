Purchase Access

TODAY, Feb. 11

Remote Town Hall with U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., 11:30 a.m., dial-in: (669) 254-5252, meeting ID: 161 152 2575#, Participant ID: #, Passcode: 48410373#; or Zoom:

https://bit.ly/331veS2

.

Senior social, 1 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.

SATURDAY, Feb. 12Annual Sweetheart Breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., New Plymouth VFW Post 9036, 114 Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5303.

27th annual Center Ball, “Imagine a night around the World,” Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave, Ontario, (541) 889-8191.

