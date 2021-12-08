Things to do Dec. 8-10 Dec 8, 2021 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email × Purchase Access See More Offers details close × You are logged in Switch accounts Secure & Encrypted What's your e-mail address? E-mail Password Confirm What's your delivery address? TODAY, Dec. 8Walk-in vaccine clinic, 1 to 6 p.m., Malheur County Health Department, 1108 S.W. Fourth St., (541) 889-7279, www.malheurhealth.org.Vale Parks and Recreation meeting, 5:30 p.m., Vale City Hall, 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.Free yoga class, 6 p.m., Portia Club, 225 N. Ninth St., Payette.Vale School Board, 7 p.m., Vale Elementary conference room, 403 E St. W., (541) 473-0201.THURSDAY, Dec. 9Open house and ribbon cutting, 10 a.m., Clothezline Laundry Co., 336 S.W. Fifth St., Ontario.Jewelry and craft day, 1 to 3 p.m., Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 642-4223.Car seat safety checks, 4 to 6 p.m., weather permitting, Ontario Fire & Rescue Department, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7684.Ontario Library District budget meeting, 5 p.m., board meeting immediately after, Ontario Library, 388 S.W. Fourth St., (541) 889-7279, www.malheurhealth.org.Vale Parks and Recreation meeting, 5:30 p.m., Vale City Hall, 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.Free yoga class, 6 p.m., Portia Club, 225 N. Ninth St., Payette.Vale School Board, 7 p.m., Vale Elementary conference room, 403 E St. W., (541) 473-0201.THURSDAY, Dec. 9Open house and ribbon cutting, 10 a.m., Clothezline Laundry Co., 336 S.W. Fifth St., Ontario.Jewelry and craft day, 1 to 3 p.m., Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 642-4223.Car seat safety checks, 4 to 6 p.m., weather permitting, Ontario Fire & Rescue Department, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7684.Ontario Library District budget meeting, 5 p.m., board meeting immediately after, Ontario Library, 388 S.W. Second Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-6371.Southwestern Idaho Birders Association meeting, 7 p.m., visitor's center at Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge, Lake Lowell, Nampa, (208) 454-9001.Killebrew Miracle League of Payette board meeting, 7 p.m., Meechan's Diner, 116 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 707-4654.Payette County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, contingent on agenda items, 7 p.m., 1130 3rd Ave. N., Payette, (208) 642-6018.FRIDAY, Dec. 10Holiday bazaar, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Commercial Building and Girvin Hall, Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario.Senior social, 1 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette. 