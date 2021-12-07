Purchase Access

TODAY, Dec. 7

Foot clinic, reserve a time, Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 642-4223.

Foot clinic, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., VFW Hall, Idaho Avenue, Ontario.

Preschool story time with Building Healthy Families, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Nyssa Public Library, 319 Main St., Nyssa.

Idaho property tax relief presentation, 11 a.m., New Plymouth Senior Center, 126 N. Plymouth Ave, New Plymouth, (208) 278-5320.

Armoral Tuttle Public Library board meeting, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., 301 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth.

Payette Public Library Teen Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.

Nyssa Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture meeting, 6:30 p.m., council chambers, Nyssa City Hall, 301 Main St., Nyssa, (541) 372-3091.

Auditions for Illustrious Onion Skin Players, 6:45 p.m., Star Theater, 322 State St., Weiser, (541) 212-0032.

Treasure Valley Community College Christmas Band Concert, 7:30 p.m., Meyer McLean Performing Arts Theater, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario (541) 889-8191.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 8

Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., Room 106, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B St. W., Vale. Join by phone: (571) 317-3129; access code 299-510-653; join online via GoToMeeting: https://bit.ly/MalCo_Court. Info: (541) 473-5124.

Walk-in vaccine clinic, 1 to 6 p.m., Malheur County Health Department, 1108 S.W. Fourth St., (541) 889-7279, www.malheurhealth.org.

Vale Parks and Recreation meeting, 5:30 p.m., Vale City Hall, 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.

Free yoga class, 6 p.m., Portia Club, 225 N. Ninth St., Payette.

Vale School Board, 7 p.m., Vale Elementary conference room, 403 E St. W., (541) 473-0201.

