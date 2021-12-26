Purchase Access

MONDAY, Dec. 27

Argus Office Closed

Ontario Airport Committee meeting, 6 p.m., Ontario City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 881-8848.

Payette Boys & Girls Club Initiative meeting, 6 p.m., rotating location in Payette, (208) 740-0111.

Fruitland City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 200 S. Whitley, Fruitland, (208) 452-4421.

TUESDAY, Dec. 28

American Red Cross blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 135 Yakima St. S., Vale, (800) 733-2767, www.redcrossblood.org

Treasure Valley Rental Association meeting, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Matsy’s Restaurant, banquet room, (541) 216-1675.

Washington County Rock Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., Weiser Public Library conference room, 628 E. First St., Weiser, (208) 550-9619.

