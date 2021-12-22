Purchase Access

THURSDAY, Dec. 23

Family fun night, 6 to 7 p.m., City Council Chambers, 301 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth.

FRIDAY, Dec. 24

Christmas Eve service, 6 p.m., Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 208 S.W. 1st Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-5458.

Christmas Eve service, 6 p.m., Calvary Chapel Ontario, 1775 Alameda Dr., Ontario, (541) 889- 2260.

Candlelight Christmas Eve service, 7 p.m., Ontario First Christian Church, 180 N.W. First St., Ontario.

Bring Monkey Home Candlelight Vigil, 7:30 p.m. Fruitland City Park, South West Third Street, in Fruitland

