TODAY, Dec. 17

COVID-19 vaccination clinic hosted by EOCIL, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Vale City Hall, 150 A St. E., Vale, Inf: (541) 889-3119, ext. 103; schedule ride: (541) 889-3119 ext. 109.

Folklore Fridays: Ol’ St. Nick (family friendly shadow puppet show and craft time), 5 to 6 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, www.4rcc.com, (541) 889-8191.

SATURDAY, Dec. 18

COVID-19 vaccination clinic hosted by EOCIL, 11 to 5 p.m., Tex Mex Express, 400 Thunderegg Blvd., Nyssa, Info: (541) 889-3119, ext. 103; schedule ride: (541) 889-3119 ext. 109.

SUNDAY, Dec. 19

Payette historic home and church tour, 4:30 p.m., (208) 401-6647 or facebook.com/promotepayetteidaho.

